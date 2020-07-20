Dogged Saints snatch win from Tigers in dying seconds

TAKING A MARK: Jordan Brooker was the best on ground for the Saints. (Picture: Reanna Fenton)

THE South Burnett Saints have claimed top spot on the Allied Pickfords Cup ladder after defeating the Toowoomba Tigers by four points on Saturday.

The Tigers led majority of the game with the Saints needing three goals in the last nine minutes of the play.

Kieran Askin kicking a drop punt for the Saints. (Picture: Reanna Fenton)

Kieran Askin snapped a goal for the Saints on the 11 minute mark taking the score to 58–50 before Shaun Pukallus plucked a mark 30 metre out from goal.

Pukallus went back and kicked it straight through the middle of the big sticks, leaving the Saints behind by two points with a minute to go.

The umpire threw the ball up with 45 seconds to go and the Saints won the clearance kicking it to the half forward line before it was bombed in to Mitch Francis who hit the ball towards the boundary before taking a shot.

The ball sailed through for a goal followed by the full time siren, putting the Saints ahead by four points.

The Tigers dominated the early stages of the game with Ashley Harley, Jayden Smith and Thewan Namwat all hitting the scoreboard.

Majority of the clearances in the first quarter went the way of the Tigers with Smith finding plenty of footy.

The Saints found the scoreboard, however only managed three points, going into the first break down 24–3.

Ryan Perry kicking to a Tigers forward. (Picture: Reanna Fenton)

The Tigers continued to control the game in the second quarter with J Kelly kicking the first goal.

The Saints answered back through two quick goals, one off the boot of full forward Mitch Francis and one coming from forward pocket Kyron Tunstall.

Trent Ballin kicked a set shot for the Tigers before the Saints kicked two more before the half time break.

Just minutes in to the third quarter the scores were level after Pukallus kicked his first for the Saints.

Namwat and Harley kicked the next two goals for the Tigers, putting them in front 51–37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both sides kicked an early goal before the midfielders battled for possession.

As the clock wound down the Saints had plenty to do, trailing by three goals heading into the final stages of the match.

The Saints midfielders were on top of clearances in the fourth quarter with Jordan Brooker getting the ball into the forwards on several occasions.

Askin kicked a goal before Pukallus kicked his second for the day with 1 minute on the clock.

In the dying seconds Mitch Francis took a shot from the boundary, which sailed through on the siren to put the Saints ahead by four points.