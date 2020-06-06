Menu
A 37-year-old Goomeri man has been charged with animal neglect. Photo: file
Dogs in ‘poor conditions with no water’ in Goomeri

Madeline Grace
6th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
AFTER receiving multiple complaints of animal neglect, Queensland Police and RSPCA investigators visited a Goomeri home on June 3.

Subsequently a 37-year-old Goomeri man has been charged with animal neglect.

Officers spoke with the Goomeri man over the reports and saw that multiple dogs were living there in a confined space with little room to move around in and no water.

On advice from an RSPCA Inspector, Police charged the man for breaching duty of care under the Animal Care and Protection Act.

The man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on September 8, for the matter to be heard.

If you believe an animal is at risk, being poorly treated, neglected or abandoned, please report the matter to the RSPCA, Here.

