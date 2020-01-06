Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters
News

Dolphin surprises crowd of beachgoers in crystal waters

Shiloh Payne
6th Jan 2020 9:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOLPHIN has been spotted among a sea of people today in a popular Kingscliff swimming spot.

Genevieve Faulkner captured the moment on camera as the sea mammal made its way through a frolicking crowd in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

"It was amazing, it was quite crowded yet this dolphin swam up the river with the tide and then turned around and swam out again," she said.

"A couple of kids were jumping and diving in order to get close to it but it was pretty quick, very fast".

Tweed shire councillor James Owen said the crystal-clear channel played home to a number of marine animals, with dolphins frequenting the area to catch fish.

"Every year you'll have a few dolphins generally chasing the fish - to me that says it's pretty healthy," he said.

"There's no better place in the world at high tide than Kingscliff at Cudgen Creek, it has crystal clear water and so much sea life".

Over the years Councillor Owen has heard of Octopus, Eels, Dolphins and fish sightings in the popular creek.

"People are generally aware and are respectful of marine life - particularly in this community".

cudgen creek kingscliff twdcommunity twdnews
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Q and A: Mayoral candidate reveals her worst habit

        premium_icon Q and A: Mayoral candidate reveals her worst habit

        Local Faces This week, we hear from passionate community member Abigail Andersson from Andersson’s Fruit Market.

        HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        premium_icon HOLIDAY HEARTACHE: Number of people in need peaks

        News CTC youth and family services manager said it had been a difficult year, possibly...

        Community shines at Bell Races

        premium_icon Community shines at Bell Races

        Racing Carnival Despite track closures the Bell community rallied together for their premier social...

        50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

        premium_icon 50 PHOTOS: Tom Curtain returns

        News Kumbia rejoices as local legend, Tom Curtain returns.