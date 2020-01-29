Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WATER LOSS: Council will conduct water upgrades over two days at Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
WATER LOSS: Council will conduct water upgrades over two days at Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
Council News

DON’T GET CAUGHT OUT: Council to start water upgrades

Laura Blackmore
29th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS PART of the South Burnett Regional Council’s commitment to improving water infrastructure, it has announced more upgrades to the current system.

Residents who live along Burnett and Alford Sts in Kingaroy are expected to be without a water supply until 3pm today, with unexpected circumstances potentially altering these times.

The council has advised residents who live along Knight St, Walter Rd and Somerset St in Kingaroy they will not have access to water from 8am until 3pm tomorrow.

Council said interruption to water supply notices had been issued to all affected customers.

They said residents were advised to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10-litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

Council said residents in these areas might notice a discolouration of their water supply following the water maintenance works.

If this occurs, the advice is to flush the plumbing by running inside and outside taps and avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher until it runs clear.

Council apologised for any inconvenience the upgrades may cause residents and thanked the public in advance for their patience.

council water main upgrades south burnett council south burnett regional council south burnett regional council water upgrades water interruptions
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmers to deliver emergency crop for Pumpkin Festival

        premium_icon Farmers to deliver emergency crop for Pumpkin Festival

        News Thanks to some very generous farmers in central Queensland, the famous Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is looking ready to roll.

        Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        premium_icon Nanango athlete walks away with win in NZ

        Athletics Queensland rep steps up development to nab first place.

        • 29th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
        ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on parole

        premium_icon ‘You should be in jail’: Man goes on crime bender while on...

        Crime Courtroom left in shock over man’s audacious reoffending racks up 16 new...

        Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        premium_icon Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        Sport After winning the gong in 2018 as a runner, Paige O’Connor put the bursary towards...