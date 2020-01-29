DON’T GET CAUGHT OUT: Council to start water upgrades

WATER LOSS: Council will conduct water upgrades over two days at Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

WATER LOSS: Council will conduct water upgrades over two days at Kingaroy. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

AS PART of the South Burnett Regional Council’s commitment to improving water infrastructure, it has announced more upgrades to the current system.

Residents who live along Burnett and Alford Sts in Kingaroy are expected to be without a water supply until 3pm today, with unexpected circumstances potentially altering these times.

The council has advised residents who live along Knight St, Walter Rd and Somerset St in Kingaroy they will not have access to water from 8am until 3pm tomorrow.

Council said interruption to water supply notices had been issued to all affected customers.

They said residents were advised to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10-litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

Council said residents in these areas might notice a discolouration of their water supply following the water maintenance works.

If this occurs, the advice is to flush the plumbing by running inside and outside taps and avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher until it runs clear.

Council apologised for any inconvenience the upgrades may cause residents and thanked the public in advance for their patience.