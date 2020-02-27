Don’t sweat: Every South Burnett school to get aircon

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington has welcomed the state Government's decision to finally adopt the LNP's policy of airconditioning every state school in Queensland.

AFTER years of advocacy, the Queensland Government has today promised to aircondition every classroom, staffroom, and library in schools across the state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement in a video posted to her Twitter feed this morning ahead of a press conference at a Brisbane high school.

The promise comes despite earlier criticising an LNP policy to aircondition every Queensland school.

“We will aircondition every state school in Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Every classroom, every library and every staffroom.

“And we’ll deliver it within the next two years.”

It comes after Education Minister Grace Grace saying last year such a commitment would take up to a decade.

“It is a lot of money involved in this, we’re talking over $2 billion to do this program and then you can’t get it done overnight,” Ms Grace said in January last year.

“You’re probably look at least a five-to-10-year program to do that.”

The Government announced it was fast tracking its airconditioning program in late November, bringing forward $25 million to aircondition 301 schools it hoped could be done over the summer break.

But just 142 schools were complete by the time children went back to school in Term 1, with another 14 schools partially done at that time.

However, Ms Grace said all tenders had been let.

“It was always a target,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the mid 2022 date for airconditioning in all state schools was a deadline for installation.

Ms Grace said the $2 billion figure came from the Opposition and had been refuted by an audit conducted by her department.

“We have done it right. Tenders have to be let and they have to be done contractually,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“I am very confident this will all be done within two years.”

South Burnett Schools who had airconditioning installed at the beginning of this school year:

Kingaroy State School

Nanango State School

Benarkin State School

Cooyar State School

Wooroolin State School

Kilkivan State School

Wheatlands State School

South Burnett Schools who are now contracted to have airconditioning installed:

Kingaroy State High School

Taabinga State School

Nanango State High School

Yarraman State School

Kumbia State School

Murgon State High School

Murgon State School

Windera State School

Tanduringie State School

Proston State School

Goomeri State School

“This is a big win for the LNP, but most importantly it’s a big win for Queensland kids and teachers,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The LNP has campaigned for airconditioning in all our state schools because we know kids struggle to learn in hot classrooms.

“I have always argued that cool kids are smart kids.

“But the LNP’s aircon campaign is not over – because Labor has broken previous promises on aircon and with Labor, the devil is always in the detail.”