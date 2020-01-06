Down the track with the Kingaroy Mountain Bike Club

THE South Burnett Mountain Bike Club has just secured a lease agreement for an area of land at the Gordonbook Dam to develop a new state of the art bike park.

The development will take place over the coming months with the club looking to spend around $34,000.

Club president Daniel Turton said the new bike park would provide the club with a range of new opportunities.

“We have just secured the lease agreement and are ready to start work,” Turton said.

“There is a lot of room out there so we aim to develop a series of trails that cover all difficulty levels,” he said.

“The new park will allow us to look at developing the current club house and hopefully host some races there in the future.”

A big turnout for the monthly ride (Photo: Contributed)

Now in its fourth year, the club prides itself on getting involved with the community, hosting several events throughout the year.

“We host a monthly ride where we encourage anyone to come long and try out the sport,” Turton said.

“We also have a mountain bike clinic at least once a year where people can come and learn about the bikes and maintenance and that sort of thing,” he said.

“Ride for Relay is a big event for us where we raise money for Relay for Life and Cancer Council.”

The South Burnett Mountain Bike Club at BaconFest (Photo: Contributed)

The Ride for Relay is a five day, 400km ride, which last year raised over $24,000.

With nearly 40 members turning up for the Christmas ride, the club is continuing to grow. Turton said mountain biking was for everyone.

“We have members from age seven right through to 70 and encourage everyone to come out and have a go,” Turton said.

“A ladies group has sprung up out of the club and they are now organising some of their own rides,” he said.

“We offer lots of options from being a supporter to a fully insured racing competitor.”

The club has their first meet for the year on January 14 at the Commercial Hotel in Kingaroy to discuss the year ahead and new members are welcome.