Download your NRL tipping chart below.
Rugby League

Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

by Kyle Pollard
25th Feb 2020 9:51 AM
Don't be caught off-guard organising your NRL tipping competition a week before the season kicks-off.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2020 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

It promises to be a massive a year of rugby league, with plenty of stars trading places and giving fans of even the worst teams last season hope for a better 2020.

And make sure to keep an eye out for The Courier-Mail's all new online tipping hub, which is set to launch soon.

 

