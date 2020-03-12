Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

DPP gets tough on trafficker sentence

by AMBER WILSON
12th Mar 2020 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG woman jailed last year after she tried to smuggle $150,000 worth of drugs into Hobart inside her bra is facing the prospect of extra time in prison.

Former Sydney stripper Alexandra Rose Kobelke, 26, is currently serving a minimum 16 months in jail after she first went into custody last March, meaning she is eligible to apply for parole this July.

But Tasmania's Department of Public Prosecutions says Kobelke's head sentence of two years and eight months was "manifestly inadequate" and should be increased to deter other would-be drug traffickers.

"The sentence … for a sustained course of conduct is plainly unjust and unreasonable," lawyer Jackie Hartnett argued in the Court of Criminal Appeal yesterday. "It was a substantial drug importation business."

Alexandra Rose Kobelke. Picture: Instagram
Alexandra Rose Kobelke. Picture: Instagram

Ms Hartnett told the appeal judges Helen Wood, Michael Brett and Brian Martin that legal proceedings for Kobelke's co-accused had not finalised yet, but accepted she had not been behind the 13-month operation. But she said Kobelke played an integral role in the business, which she said trafficked more than half a million dollars worth of drugs from Sydney into Tasmania, by packaging, distributing, concealing and transporting ice and cocaine, and also by returning profits to NSW.

"Her involvement was beyond just a mere patsy who was strapped up and packed on a plane," Ms Hartnett said.

"It was frequent conduct. It was planned and systematic."

Acting Justice Martin asked if it would be enough to dismiss the appeal, noting it was a lenient sentence, but saying that offenders in future should not expect such leniency.

"With respect, no. Those warning shots have been fired before," Ms Hartnett said.

But lawyer Greg Richardson, acting for Kobelke, denied suggestions the drug operation was "sophisticated".

He also argued his client had pleaded guilty to trafficking at an early stage and that her sentence fitted "well and truly within range".

The appeal judges reserved their decision, which they will deliver at a later date.

amber.wilson@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
drugs sentence trafficker woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New measures to prevent coronavirus in Qld schools

        premium_icon New measures to prevent coronavirus in Qld schools

        Health Education Minister Grace Grace says the Department of Education continues to follow the advice of Queensland Health.

        Service for Snow: Blackbutt character remembered

        premium_icon Service for Snow: Blackbutt character remembered

        News Footy and work mates, as well as friends and family are invited to the memorial...

        MEET MELISSA: a family woman working the land

        premium_icon MEET MELISSA: a family woman working the land

        News City born and bred, Melissa first came to the South Burnett in 1982 when she moved...

        80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        premium_icon 80th Goomeri Show to pay tribute to region’s farmers

        Whats On Countdown’s on to one of the biggest event’s on the Goomeri calendar, which has big...