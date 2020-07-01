Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News BCM 21.10.05 QLD Police service Honours and Awards. LtoR Maurice Brewer 71yrs who saved Acting det sgt Vern Owens. PicAnnetteDew
News BCM 21.10.05 QLD Police service Honours and Awards. LtoR Maurice Brewer 71yrs who saved Acting det sgt Vern Owens. PicAnnetteDew
Crime

DPP lets alleged ‘assault’ cop mediate

by Vanda Carson
1st Jul 2020 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S Director of Public prosecutions has agreed to let a policeman charged with serious assault try to resolve the complaint by mediating with the man he allegedly assaulted, a court has heard.

Police officer Vern Dale Owens, 59, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning where his committal hearing was due to begin on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed or in company.

 

Police officer Vern Dale Owens has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. Pic AnnetteDew
Police officer Vern Dale Owens has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm. Pic AnnetteDew

 

But after discussions outside court with Crown Prosecutor Steven Dickson, defence barrister Angus Edwards told the court that the DPP had agreed to adjourn the committal hearing to allow for the charge to be referred to mediation.

Mediation of criminal charges allows alleged perpetrators to meet with their complainants, and can result in charges being dropped by prosecutors if complainants agree.

Mr Owens is alleged to have assaulted the man on July 12 last year.

No further details of the charges were revealed in the brief three minute hearing.

The case is due to return to court on August 3.

Originally published as DPP lets alleged 'assault' cop mediate

More Stories

Show More
assault crime dpp mediation queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police seize $30k drugs in major South Burnett drug bust

        premium_icon Police seize $30k drugs in major South Burnett drug bust

        Crime More than 30 people have been implicated in the operation, with thousands of dollars in drugs seized

        Billions in funding coming to help regional farmers

        premium_icon Billions in funding coming to help regional farmers

        Rural Federal government to invest billions of dollars into building a drought resilient...

        Crews rush to early morning crash on D'Aguilar Hwy

        premium_icon Crews rush to early morning crash on D'Aguilar Hwy

        News For the second day in a row, emergency crews have rushed to an early morning crash...

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business "It will be nice to have some money coming back in"