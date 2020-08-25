Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Dragonfly unmasked as iconic popstar

25th Aug 2020 6:54 AM

 

 

She did an excellent job of trying to throw us off the scent, but clever fans were certain they knew the identity of the sexy singing Dragonfly from day one.

Tonight, Sophie Monk finally revealed herself from beneath the mask, despite fooling bestie Jackie O with an on-air phone call last week.

"Everyone thinks I'm that moth," she'd answered abruptly at the time.

Opening up about her first performance in almost two decades, the former Popstars reality star said she was "embarrassed to sing in the shower" after being "burnt by the industry."

"There's something about the disguise that makes it so much easier to just bring out confidence," Monk, who had sung Ke$ha's Tik Tok during the episode, said.

"You're not worrying about what people think about you. No-one was judging me."

The ARIA-nominated star - who has shut down rumours of a Bardot reunion in the past - added that appearing on the show made her "miss" the stage.

Monk is the fifth star to be unmasked, following international sports star Mark Philippoussis,  cricketing legend Michael Bevan, iconic singer Christine Anu and five-time ARIA winner Katie Noonan.

Follow our live coverage of the episode below.

More Stories

Show More
channel ten entertainment masked singer tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Waking up to -7.2C: State’s coldest spot

        Premium Content Waking up to -7.2C: State’s coldest spot

        Weather If you think it’s chilly this morning, you’re right, with temperatures dropping dramatically again in parts of the state.

        • 25th Aug 2020 6:10 AM
        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment JobKeeper cash will drop, but so could hours worked

        Saints ladies notch up 50 game milestone at Heritage Day win

        Premium Content Saints ladies notch up 50 game milestone at Heritage Day win

        AFL A pair of South Burnett Saints ladies have run out for their 50th appearance in the...