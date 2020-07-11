Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Jul 2020 6:00 PM

 

Dramatic video has emerged online capturing the moment a police officer plucks an eight-year-old girl from raging floodwaters.

Ohio police officer Tom Cercek pulled the girl to safety after she was separated from her family as a flash flood hit.

The family had been swimming together at Bridal Veil Falls in Walton Hills' Metroparks on Tuesday afternoon, according to Fox News.

An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department
An Ohio police officer is being hailed a hero, after rescuing an eight-year-old girl from a flash flood. Picture: Walton Hills Police Department

Stranded on the opposite side of the rapids, the quick-thinking officer tossed a makeshift rope down to the young girl, telling her to wrap the rope around herself.

The distressed girl can be heard screaming as the police officer hoisted her up to safety, yelling: "Help! Pull!"

Nearing the top, the little girl then told the officer: "Thank you, thank you so much."

There were no injuries, Fox 8 reported.

Originally published as Dramatic moment girl pulled from flood

More Stories

Show More
editors picks floowaters ohio police rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        premium_icon Rise in popularity of look-a-like guns worrying local police

        News Gel blasters are on the rise in the South Burnett, and police say they look indistinguishable from real weapons

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the...

        Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        premium_icon Rise of new toxic drug in region ‘could be devastating’

        News DEB Frecklington fears what impact a new drug could have on our region which is...

        South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        premium_icon South Burnett Saints kick goal with historic milestone

        AFL It will be a historic day for the Saints this weekend when they host the Dalby...