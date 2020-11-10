Menu
A man was arrested after a six-hour stand off on the North Coast.
Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

Rebecca Lollback
10th Nov 2020 5:25 AM | Updated: 5:43 AM
A MAN has been charged following a police operation on the North Coast yesterday.

Just before 4pm, officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended a unit on Buchan Avenue, Tweed Heads, after concerns were raised for the welfare of an occupant.

When police arrived, a man, armed with a knife, made verbal threats towards officers.

A perimeter was established, with specialist resources attending to assist.

About 10pm, police forced entry to the home and arrested the occupant, a 50-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station and charged with common assault (DV), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), destroy or damage property, and use offensive weapon to prevent police investigation.

Police will allege in court that the man threatened and assaulted a 76-year-old woman, known to him earlier the same day.

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

