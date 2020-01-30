Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANCE: Lucy Brander, Molly Vogler, Tayla Iles and Sophie Robinson, from the Diamond Dance Company, have been selected as dancers for Australia’s International Cheer Union World Championship team. Photo: Patrick Woods
DANCE: Lucy Brander, Molly Vogler, Tayla Iles and Sophie Robinson, from the Diamond Dance Company, have been selected as dancers for Australia’s International Cheer Union World Championship team. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

Dream come true for hardworking dancers

Laura Pettigrew
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR Nambour dancers have landed spots on Australia's International Cheer Union World Championship team.

Molly Vogler, 15, Sophie Robinson, 14, Lucy Brander, 16, and Diamond Dance Company head coach Tayla Iles were selected to represent Australia at the International Cheer Union World Championships held in Orlando, Florida in April.

Ms Iles, who runs the Diamond Dance Company with her mother, said they were "honoured to have been selected".

"We were all incredibly shocked and slightly worried at first as we all knew it would be a huge commitment to pull off as the rest of the team are in Sydney," she said.

"But we decided it would be worth the challenge and couldn't turn the offer down.

"We will train weekly at our studio via video with the other girls and will head to Sydney in March to train with the rest of the team."

Nambour resident Molly Vogler, who started dancing with the Diamond Dance Company four years ago, said the opportunity was "a dream come true".

"Finding out I was selected to join them in this incredible journey was the best thing ever. I never thought I would compete for Australia in a million years and when I found out … I was speechless," she said.

Competing in a team of 18 dancers the girls will compete in both a jazz and All Star

Pom group routine.

Ms Iles said the successful dancers, who were selected based on their performances at the Dance Worlds in April 2019, represented the growing talent in Nambour.

"It absolutely does show the level of talent we have here, and we are so proud of our girls and how hard they have worked in the studio over the past few years to get to this level," she said.

international cheer union world championships nambour team australia
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUMPKIN FEST SAVED: Generous donation keeps things rolling

        premium_icon PUMPKIN FEST SAVED: Generous donation keeps things rolling

        News Thanks to some very generous Bundy farmers the Goomeri Pumpkin Fest is back on track!

        NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        premium_icon NAMED AND SHAMED: 15 South Burnett drivers caught

        News Here are 15 of the region’s drivers who were caught drink or drug-driving. Don’t...

        Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        premium_icon Burnett athlete crowned junior sportsperson of the year

        Sport After winning the gong in 2018 as a runner, Paige O’Connor put the bursary towards...

        League club wins community organisation of the year

        premium_icon League club wins community organisation of the year

        Rugby League They were the benchmark rugby league club in 2019 winning the A-grade premiership...