Gayndah police busted three alleged drink and drug drivers over a four day period. File Photo.
Crime

Drink driver busted after hitting parked car, driving off

Holly Cormack
20th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
Gayndah police busted a woman driving more than three times over the legal alcohol limit after she crashed into a parked car on Barrow Street and driving off.

Senior Constable Brian Nugent said the 27-year-old was intercepted by police on Queen Street at 3am on April 17.

She was subsequently breathalysed and allegedly returned a reading of 0.179, more than three times over the legal limit of 0.05.

The woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

At 5.55pm on April 18, police intercepted a man driving along the Burnett Highway in Binjour.

The 55-year-old was breathalysed and police will allege he returned a reading of 0.195, nearly four times over the legal limit.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

At 12.01pm on April 20, police intercepted a 60-year-old man travelling along the Burnett Highway in Gayndah.

Police will allege he returned a positive result to a mobile drug test.

He has not yet been charged.

