Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
Traffic, night, road, driving, car, generic
News

Drink driver caught when car came to ‘screeching halt’

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VEHICLE that came to a "screeching halt" in a parking lot caught the attention of nearby police and a breath test landed the driver in court.

Graeme Kenneth Rawlinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to driving while over the middle alcohol limit and driving without a licence, demerit point suspended.

The court was told police noticed Rawlinson's vehicle about 7.15pm on November 8 driving along Harvey Rd at Clinton. Officers saw Rawlinson come to a "screeching halt" and turn into a carpark. The vehicle had no rear lights.

Officers approached Rawlinson and required a roadside breath test. He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .130 per cent.

Police checks of Rawlinson's licence found he had been demerit point suspended.

Rawlinson told police he was unaware of the suspension and that he had been drinking at the Harvey Road Tavern and not eaten.

He believed he would be ok to drive and was "surprised" by his reading.

The court was told the 49-worked various jobs including rigger and dogger and trades assistant.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella imposed a $1050 fine and disqualified Rawlinson from driving for nine months.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        premium_icon Residents gather for touching tribute after teen's death

        News HUNDREDS of balloons dotted the sky in Highfields on Tuesday, as residents paid tribute to Mac Allen. Another event is to be held in his honour this weekend.

        Farmer steps up to the plate as council candidate

        premium_icon Farmer steps up to the plate as council candidate

        Council News Why Scott ‘Hook’ Henschen wants to be part of the ‘tough decisions’ made by...

        Hundreds of animal neglect, cruelty calls across region

        premium_icon Hundreds of animal neglect, cruelty calls across region

        News The shocking South Burnett figures were released by the RSPCA this week.

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS