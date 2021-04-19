Drink driver faces court after breaking neck in car crash

A South Burnett man shared with a court the devastating impact drink driving has had on his life. File Photo.

A South Burnett man shared with a court the devastating impact drink driving has had on his life. File Photo.

A South Burnett man shared with a court the devastating impact a drink drive had on his life, costing him his health, his car and his job.

Standing before Nanango Magistrates Court, Peter Vernon Foran pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said police were called to a traffic crash involving a Toyota HiLux at Benarkin on the night of January 24.

Representing himself, Foran explained to the court the severe consequences this incident has had on his life, including the loss of his car and job.

Having fractured his C6 and C7 vertebrae upon impact, Foran said he underwent two operations and spent more than a week in hospital.

“I was grateful I didn't hurt anybody and there was no one else in the car,” he told the court.



“I’m still not fit to work, but hopefully I’ll be back soon.”

Taking into account his early plea, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair fined Foran $500 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a license for six months from Thursday (April 15).

“I appreciate you recognising that you could have just as easy gotten someone else as well as yourself,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“I'll reduce the fine if you do me a favour.

“Tell everyone you come across what happens when you drink and drive.

“Nothing works better than hearing from someone who's experienced it.”