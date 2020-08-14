Drink driver rips police woman’s hair in bizarre outburst

Mikaela Joanne Kingston pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer.

Mikaela Joanne Kingston pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer.

A POLICEWOMAN'S hair was ripped from her head by an "erratic" female driver in an unprovoked attack, an Ipswich court has heard.

The police officer suffered a chipped tooth in addition to the loss of her hair, and the court heard she was also kicked in the face.

Mikaela Kingston faced Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on Friday, with her defence barrister Stephen Kissick explaining that diagnosed mental health issues were an underlying factor in her behaviour.

Mikaela Joanne Kingston, 21, from Kedron, pleaded guilty to the serious assault of a police officer at Toogoolawah at 11.45pm on June 29, 2019; drink driving (0.059); obstructing police; and being a particular licence holder had driven between 11pm and 5am with no certificate of exemption.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rose Molinaro said Kingston, having been pulled over and returning a positive alcohol reading, was seated in a police car when she suddenly used both hands to grab the female officers hair and pull her toward her.

She then kicked the officer twice in the face causing pain.

The injured officer saying it felt like her "scalp was on fire".

Mikaela Joanne Kingston pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer.

A fellow officer was required to intervene.

Sgt Molinaro tended photos of the injuries to Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

Police sought for Kingston to pay $1000 compensation for the injuries caused.

Sgt Molinaro said Kingston had a relevant prior offence of obstructing police which also involved a female officer.

That incident took place in August 2018 at Gordon Park, where Kingston screamed in the officer's face: "I will f**k you up".

The court heard Kingston then pulled ammunition from the officer's utility belt while being restrained.

Mr Kissick outlined diagnosed mental health issues with medical reports tended to the magistrate.

Mr Kissick said she was only 20 at the time, and the court often saw young people self-medicating with cannabis when suffering a psychiatric disability.

"She has insight and she is being treated," he said.

"She has employment with the Commonwealth Government. Her rehabilitation is relevant."

Magistrate Donna McCallum said Kingston been given the benefit of good behaviour bonds in the past, but she had seemingly learned very little since then.

Mr Kissick said his client's behaviour was entirely consistent with a mental health condition.

Ms MacCallum said the incident showed police had a difficult job.

"It caused her pain. It was a terrifying experience for her," Ms MacCallum said.

"Police have to expect to deal with irrational, badly behaving people but there is no excuse for treating officers this way.

"It is often a difficult job trying to calm down people who are emotionally charged and who may represent a danger to themselves and to others."

Ms MacCallum said the policewoman suffered significant damage to her hair with chunks missing from her head as a result of Kingston pulling it.

"I'm sure if someone yanked out handfuls of your hair and kicked you in the face, you would feel violated," she said to Kingston.

Ms MacCallum sentenced Kingston to an 18-month probation order, with a conviction recorded. She was disqualified from driving for one month.

Kingston was ordered to pay the police officer $1000 compensation within 28 days.