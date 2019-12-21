Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
Drug and alcohol testing generic pics ACT Police
News

Drink driver rolls car in crash, claims she suffered seizure

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com
21st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who rolled her car in a traffic accident has been disqualified from driving for a month after police discovered she had been drinking prior.

Brodie Vera Ellis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving over the general alcohol limit.

The court was told the 23-year-old cleaner had no criminal history but was involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on July 13 about 4.20am.

Police were called to the scene on Dean St.

When police tested her blood alcohol concentration, she returned a reading of .068 per cent.

Ellis was taken to hospital.

However defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client actually suffered a seizure, causing her to roll the car.

"She had an undiagnosed epileptic event," Mr Pepito said.

"Since July 13 she has not been able to drive."

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella did not record a conviction.

Ellis was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

drink driving gladstone court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        premium_icon 45km/h+ OVER: ‘Irresponsible drivers’ spark holiday plea

        News Drivers are urged to ‘expect the unexpected’ and stay alert on Queensland roads this holiday season

        Key to staying healthy this Christmas season

        premium_icon Key to staying healthy this Christmas season

        Sport Community spirit at the heart of the Nanango park run.

        2019 in review: 10 local stories sure to brighten your day

        premium_icon 2019 in review: 10 local stories sure to brighten your day

        News Bush fires, drought and talk of climate change have dominated headlines this year...

        Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        premium_icon Council traineeships get green light for 2020

        Council News Job opportunities with South Burnett Regional Council announcing traineeships...