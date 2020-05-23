Drink-driver’s bold boyfriend name-drop

After recording an alleged blood alcohol level between .15 and .19, Samantha Bracksieck said 'you don’t know who my boyfriend is'.

Aaron Judge's girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck name-dropped the famous Yankees slugger to try to get out of her DUI arrest, sobbing, "This is going to be so bad."

Bracksieck, 26, wept to cops in Scottsdale, Arizona, over the bad PR she believed her arrest would bring for the famous right fielder, body camera footage obtained by the New York Post shows.

"Do you know who my boyfriend is? This is going to be bad for me. I'm just saying that right now," Bracksieck tells cops on Februrary 25 after she was pulled over for not having her headlights on and failing to maintain her lane.

As an officer processes her information, Bracksieck asks if her arrest would be made "public."

"He's a public figure," she tells the officer, referring to Judge. "So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK."

The cop then assures her she's "not a bad person" and says her actions won't affect him.

"I know I'm not a bad person," she says through tears. "You don't understand. You don't know who my boyfriend is. This is going to be so bad".

Samantha Bracksieck's mug shot. Picture: Scottsdale Police

She then asks the officer if he "understands New York media". He doesn't.

"Exactly. Then you don't understand," she snaps. "My boyfriend is in the spotlight in New York media in general. And now here I am handcuffed in Arizona … Like, that is not good."

She finally tells the officer that her boyfriend "plays baseball for the Yankees" before saying it's Judge.

Bracksieck was charged with "extreme DUI" for an alleged blood alcohol level between .15 and .19.

She initially blew .125 right after she was pulled over, then later blew .169 and .181 at the police station, the police report shows.

Bracksieck told cops she split four glasses of wine with a pal at Mastro's Steakhouse.

Neither Bracksieck nor a rep for the Yankees returned messages.

News of the body cam footage was first reported by TMZ.

She wiped away tears as she exited the cop car.

Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck at a Super Bowl party earlier this year. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)