Drink-driving and drugs on country cops’ radar

THE decision to get behind the wheel has proven costly for one Monto driver.

The 55-year-old man was allegedly driving his green Ford SUV along Flinders St just after 4pm on Sunday, May 24 when he was intercepted by Monto police.

Senior Constable Matt Stark said the driver was subjected to a random breath test, and returned a reading of 0.121.

“Police will allege the man was driving the vehicle while over the mid-range limit, and was unlicensed at the time of the offence,” Sen-Constable Stark said.

“He was then issued with an immediate licence disqualification notice, and was issued with a notice to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on July 29.”

The following day, a joint effort by Monto and Eidsvold police led to drugs being seized after a search warrant was executed in Monto.

During the search at a dwelling on Morse St, police located marijuana, seeds, and a drug utensil.

A 53-year-old Monto man is assisting police with their investigations.

Constable Stark would like to remind the community of Monto Police Station’s new opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8.30am – 12.30pm for administration.

Monto police can be contacted directly on 4899 4033, or if you wish to contact police regarding a non-urgent matter, call Policelink on 131 444.

Practical driving tests are suspended until further notice due to coronavirus restrictions.