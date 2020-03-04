Menu
COURT: Matthew Waites faced Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
‘Drinking is getting you into some trouble:’ man arrested

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
PROTECTING his cousin landed one young man in the watchhouse after a night of drinking went awry.

Matthew Albury Claude Waites, 25 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of obstructing a police officer.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 4.10am, Roma police were alerted to a disturbance on Luff St.

They attended the scene where a fight on the street involving multiple people was in progress.

After they arrested one of the offenders involved, Waites attempted to pull him away, continually getting in between police and the man, with police repeatedly telling him “to move along”.

After further attempts to obstruct police from arresting the offender and warnings to stop, Waites retorted “arrest me then”.

Officers fulfilled his request.

Waites was then transported to Roma watchhouse where the court heard he became compliant with police.

Waites’ lawyer Laurie Parker told the court that on the night in question he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol and had been trying to protect his older cousin.

“He now knows he can’t get in the way of police doing their duty,” Mr Parker said.

Waites pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Drinking is getting you into some trouble,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You need to be aware of how much you are drinking.”

Waites was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.

