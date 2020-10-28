Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Picture: File photo
Picture: File photo
News

Driver charged after 87yo passenger died in crash

Frances Klein
27th Oct 2020 3:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN behind the wheel of a car that crashed on Tin Can Bay Rd earlier this year has been charged with causing the death of his 87-year-old female passenger.

The driver, 37, from The Dawn is charged with dangerous operation causing death and possessing dangerous drugs after the crash in August at Wallu.

The man is due to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 9.

RELATED GYMPIE NEWS:

- Woman hit by truck on highway near Gympie dies

- Driver involved in fatal crash in serious condition

- FATAL CRASH: $10k raised for 'caring soul with cheeky grin'

If you have information for police, contact Policelink at ONLINE HERE or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers ONLINE HERE or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001795900 within the online suspicious activity form.

More Stories

driver charged fatal crashes gympie crashes gympie magisatrates court man charged serious crash tin can bay road woman died
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man clocks child in the face, lands in Kingaroy Court

        Premium Content Man clocks child in the face, lands in Kingaroy Court

        News A SOUTH Burnett man appeared before Kingaroy Court, charged with assaulting his 14-year-old stepbrother after catching the youth damaging his car.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        STOLEN: Have you seen this car and caravan?

        STOLEN: Have you seen this car and caravan?

        Crime SOUTH Burnett police are on the hunt for dashcam footage, which may have captured a...

        Community members pushing to save 112-year-old building

        Premium Content Community members pushing to save 112-year-old building

        Council News Nanango community members are pushing for Ringsfield House to become a community...