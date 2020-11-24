Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
Father-of-four Brian Carter, 37, was killed in a crash at Parklands. Pictured is Brian and his wife Alana.
News

Driver charged over crash that killed dad-of-four

Felicity Ripper
23rd Nov 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 24th Nov 2020 5:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A driver has faced court over the car crash that killed father-of-four Brian Carter.

Police are alleging Rita Marilla Leon's inattention caused the head-on crash at Parklands on June 26.

The 47-year-old Yandina woman faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday and did not indicate how she would plead to one charge of driving without due care and attention causing death.

Defence lawyer Steven Brough said he needed to gather more information.

'Murder threats': Man charged over letter to Premier

The matter was adjourned to December 14 and Ms Leon was granted bail on her own undertaking.

Mr Carter, 37, is survived by wife Alana, and their four daughters.

Brian Carter and his wife Alana.
Brian Carter and his wife Alana.

He had left his North Arm home on motorbike and was riding along Nambour Connection Rd when tragedy struck in June.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

More Stories

brian carter court editors picks fatal car crash parklands traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time to open: Business leader joins COVID chorus

        Premium Content Time to open: Business leader joins COVID chorus

        News With an announcement due on when Queensland’s borders will reopen to Greater Sydney, an influential business leader has weighed in.

        • 24th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        Premium Content ‘Lucky he’s not dead’: Car crash runaway pays heavy price

        News A SOUTH Burnett driver was lucky to escape with his life, but not much else, after...

        REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region to host new 100km ultra-marathon event

        News EXCLUSIVE: Athletes will be put to the ultimate test at this new ultra-marathon...