Driver crashes into CQ home on Christmas before fleeing

Dysart police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes on Christmas Day, 2020.

Dysart police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes on Christmas Day, 2020.

Police are investigating multiple hit and run traffic crashes at Dysart on Christmas Day.

Senior Constable Nick Schmidt said a vehicle fled the scene after crashing into a house in the Central Queensland community.

Police and emergency service crews were called to the Spring Cres address about 7.45pm on December 25.

Crews saw a utility that had knocked out a support beam of the carport causing structural damage.

Investigations revealed the offending vehicle had crashed into the parked vehicle, pushing it into the structure.

It is believed the same vehicle crashed into a fence on Hannah Cres and fled prior to the incident on Spring Cres.

The offending vehicle was located parked in a shed of a nearby property a short time later.

Snr Const Schmidt said police were investigating numerous traffic complaints concerning the vehicle's manner of driving leading up to the crash.

The offending vehicle is a white single cab utility with a black bull bar and business markings on the side.

Anyone that has information regarding the offence, witnessed the vehicle's manner of driving or possesses dashcam vision, is encouraged to contact police.

Contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting and quote reference number QP2002652611.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.