Driver flees scene of Tarong crash, man flown to hospital

A man was flown to hospital following a single-car rollover in Tarong, after he swerved to avoid a head on crash with a driver travelling on the wrong side of the road.

According to Nanango officer-in-charge Sergeant Brett Smith, the man was travelling along Nanango-Tarong Road toward Maidenwell at about 11.30am on Sunday (April 4), when he spotted a red car travelling around the bend on the wrong side of the road.

The man took evasive action to prevent a head-on crash, resulting in his ute rolling over.

A QAS spokeswoman said he was taken to Nanango Hospital in a serious but stable condition with injuries to his arms and legs.

He was later flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Sergeant Smith said police are on the hunt for the other driver, who fled the scene.

Anyone with information which could assist police with their investigation should contact Nanango Police Station on (07) 4171 6333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.