A Mackay driver has made a lucky escape after their vehicle caught on fire last night.
Driver makes lucky escape as car engulfed in flames

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
29th Aug 2020 7:45 AM
A MACKAY driver has made a lucky escape after their vehicle caught on fire last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 23-year-old male driver crashed into a tree along Bedford Rd in Andergrove about 12.50am this morning.

The impact of the crash caused the front of the Hyundai Getz to ignite with the road temporarily closed to traffic while crews attended the scene, the spokesman said.

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the entire car was engulfed in flames when a crew attended just before 1am.

The fire was put out about five minutes later, the spokeswoman said.

 

Two people were assessed at the scene, with one person taken to the Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

