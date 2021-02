Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen in Wondai. Photo/File

Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen in Wondai. Photo/File

Police are currently on the hunt for a car that was stolen from an address in Wondai.

Police received reports of a stolen white Prado at 12.20pm before attempting to intercept the vehicle in Cherbourg.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver evaded police and remains at large.

Police are continuing to patrol the area.