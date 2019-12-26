Driver pushes car into fence

Kingaroy police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Edward St.

Kingaroy police responded to a two-vehicle crash along Edward St.

A DRIVER has lost three demerit points after he drove another vehicle into a fence last week.

Kingaroy police attended to the two vehicle non-injury crash in Kingaroy on Wednesday, December 18 at 11.50am.

A 58-year-old Banksia Beach man was driving his Toyota Station wagon west along Edward St.

He went through the intersection hitting a Mitsubishi Sedan driven by a 32-year-old Kingaroy man.

This caused major damage and pushed the vehicle into the fence.

The 58-year-old man was issued a traffic infringement notice for failing to give way, including a $400 fine and three demerit points.