Driver slapped with eight demerit points on Burnett Hwy

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Seaforth early this morning.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Seaforth early this morning.

A GAYNDAH man driving back from a shopping trip in Kingaroy will be getting a hefty speeding ticket for Christmas.

Police officers recorded the 44-year-old man driving at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Burnett Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

He was travelling through Ban Ban Springs at the time, and told police he was heading home from shopping in Kingaroy.

The driver will receive a $1245 fine, eight demerit points and six months off the road for speeding.