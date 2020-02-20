Menu
A Mackay taxi driver is speaking out after he was allegedly attacked
Crime

Driver speaks after daylight taxi attack

Ashley Pillhofer
20th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
A TAXI driver is anxious about returning to work and getting back behind the wheel after he was attacked in a Mackay street in broad daylight.

Dennis Lyons, 61, has helped ferry passengers across Mackay for more than 15 years and he loves what he does.

But, a violent and unprovoked attack that happened on Paton Street on Sunday has left him angry, anxious and traumatised.

"I'm just doing my job to the best of my ability … and this is not acceptable … you can't go around assaulting taxi drivers," he said.

"Right now I feel I don't want to drive a taxi anymore."

Mr Lyons, who cares full-time for his son with a disability and drives part-time to earn money, said he had dropped a passenger at Patton St about 11.15am on Sunday when an unknown man approached the cab from behind.

He said the man yelled at him and said he was bringing "druggies" into the area before opening the driver's door and trying to pull him out.

 

ATTACKED: Mackay taxi driver Dennis Lyons is anxious to return to work after he was attacked in his taxi in the middle of the day. PICTURE: Ashley Pillhofer
Mr Lyons said the struggle lasted about two minutes before two people "dragged" the man away. A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were investigating a reported assault.

The QPS had requested footage recorded by the taxi be submitted as evidence.

"The stress and the trauma does not go away," Mr Lyons said.

After more than a decade driving taxis in Mackay, Mr Lyons said he was disappointed at the lack of respect people showed to drivers.

"The biggest complaint I would have as a taxi driver is some people get in a taxi and you know when someone is talking to you like dirt," he said.

"I am not just a taxi driver, I am a human being, I am a single dad with four boys and two of them have disabilities.

"I am doing this because I need the extra money and I like communicating with (people)."

 

