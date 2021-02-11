Driver thrown through front windscreen in horror Wondai crash

A driver was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a two car crash in Wondai. Photo/File

At about 12pm on February 3, two vehicles were involved in a crash on Kent Street, Wondai, where one driver was thrown through his front windscreen.

One of the vehicles involved rolled over, which resulted in the driver being ejected from the vehicle through the windscreen.

The driver received medical attention on scene and was subsequently transported to hospital with facial injuries. The other driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and request anyone with information or dashcam/CCTV vision to contact police via Policelink (details below) or by calling Wondai Police Station on 5480 1747.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100217568 within the online suspicious activity form.