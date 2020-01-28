Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver trapped in ‘dangerous’ floods

by KEAGAN ELDER
28th Jan 2020 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A driver is lucky to be alive after ending up in deep floodwaters.

Emergency services, including firefighters and police, were fortunately able to reach the 63-year-old driver who got trapped on Jerona Rd near Giru about 9.30am after flood waters made access difficult.

The QGAir rescue helicopter was also tasked.

The car had reportedly come off the road, with floodwaters rising up to the door.

The QGAir Rescue Helicopter
The QGAir Rescue Helicopter

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was able to be freed after the carr he was driving was towed to higher ground.

"The 63-year-old male driver was uninjured. He was transported by police to a nearby roadhouse," he said.

Police reminded motorists not to drive through floodwaters.

More Stories

Show More
driving through floods flood rescue floodwater

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New-look dance studio sets the ‘barre’ high

        premium_icon New-look dance studio sets the ‘barre’ high

        Sport Dancers set for another big year thanks to new-look studio with a new floor, barre and airconditioning.

        Mundubbera landowners treated to mapping workshop

        premium_icon Mundubbera landowners treated to mapping workshop

        News Landholders have been treated to an intensive mapping workshop in Mundubbera.

        Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        premium_icon Young achiever awarded for dedication to her community

        Local Faces She might only be 17 but Brenna Prendergast’s list of achievements is inspiring.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days