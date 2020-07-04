Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Crime

Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jul 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-OLD is assisting police with their investigations following a fatal traffic crash yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit was trying to track down the driver of a blue Toyota Camry that was travelling along East St, Ipswich yesterday.

Raceview man Daryl Levien, 36, suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance after his car flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Camry voluntarily attended Yamanto Police Station and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers continue their appeal for witnesses to the fatal traffic crash early yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash is also urged to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police execute multiple search warrants in drug operation

        premium_icon Police execute multiple search warrants in drug operation

        Crime FIVE to face court following a recent drug operation conducted by Kingaroy police.

        Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        premium_icon Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        Crime THREE people have been charged with a variety of offences after being caught...

        Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        premium_icon Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        News THE Cherbourg checkpoint has been removed today, enabling freedom of movement for...

        More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        premium_icon More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        News THOUSANDS of dollars are being poured into the region’s RSLs to upgrade facilities...