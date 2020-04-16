Driving test delay will make learners ‘better people’

LEARNER DRIVER: Jim Corbet already has his ute ready for his apprenticeship, but will have to wait a few months before he can go for his Ps driving test. (Photo: Contributed)

JIM Corbet will now practise his driving to and from his school-based apprenticeship until he can finally sit his P1 provisional driving test.

Mum Tania Corbet said the Crawford learner driver had his test booked the week after the Department of Transport suspended all practical driving tests on Saturday, March 28 for three months, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“He was disappointed, but I think because it's a government body, we assumed it was only a matter of time,” she said.

“We were hoping he would get in before it shut down.”

Mrs Corbet said a delay of several months was nothing in the bigger scheme.

“The Year 12s are getting the raw deal, but it will only make them better people,” she said.

“It is what’s happening in the world, so we just have to accept it.”

Jim’s driving instructor Jason Dugdell encouraged learner drivers to keep practising their driving.

The Dugies Driver Training owner said practise and repetition were important to maintain.

“Keep the learner driver in the car as much as possible, but it is difficult when we can only do essential travel,” he said.

Jim, a Kingaroy State High School Year 12 student, is currently completing a school-based apprenticeship.

As an essential worker, Jim is still travelling to and from the apprenticeship.

However, his parents have to accompany him for the early starts since he is still on his learners.

“He had his own ute with his tools,” Mrs Corbet said.

Driving to and from work will ensure Jim maintains some of the skills he will be required to display when he finally does his test.

“We have a farm, so he will drive the ute around the farm and get some driving skills there,” Mrs Corbet said.

“We don’t just go for drives anymore, that makes it hard.

“Once we’re ready to do that test again, he’ll have to do some lessons to revise to all.”

Mrs Corbet said having several months off regular driving was a long time.

“It is what it is and we get on with it,” she said.