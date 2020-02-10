Menu
DROUGHT: Ted Parish and Damien O'Sullivan spoke at a forum in Kingaroy to help landowners through the drought.
DROUGHT: Caring for livestock through tough times

Madeline Grace
10th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
DESPITE the recent drenching we’ve copped in the South Burnett, farmers are still battling the ongoing drought and lack of feed around the region.

Feed experts Ted Parish and Damien O’Sullivan spoke at a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries forum aimed at farmers and landowners in the South Burnett – to provide help and support through the drought.

“During the forum we touched on duty of care and how landholders and farmers to need to meet that even in drought,” Mr Parish said.

“We went over the duty of care legislation.

“Feeding regimes for sheep, cattle, horses and goats were also discussed.”

The sessions were designed to assist smaller landholders and hobby farmers on how to best feed and care for animals in drought to ensure their welfare.

There can be a number of tough decisions to make during ongoing periods of drought as the dry conditions affect pastures and water supplies.

The forum touched on four major topics, including:

  • Understanding your duty of care for animals.
  • The best practice advice about feeding livestock in a drought.
  • The decisions you will need to consider for the future of your livestock.
  • How to access support and assistance.

“We went into detail on how if you haven’t got good quality feed or you’re in a place where you just can’t afford feed with the drought and then your animals get into a poor and unhealthy state, that to be able to meet their obligations under the Animal Welfare Act they need to take appropriate actions,” Mr Parish said.

“There are a number of things to do. You can’t just blame the drought and do nothing and let animals under your care suffer.

“You can sell the animals to someone who can feed them, and possibly look into moving them.

“But if the animals are in very very poor condition and are unable to be transported then there is also the option to euthanise those animals.”

The forum was free for all participants and catering was provided.

No farm is too big or too small – the forum was aimed at helping everyone, including landholders with smaller properties and hobby farmers who keep cattle, horses, goats or sheep.

South Burnett

