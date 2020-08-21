Drug addict grows weed to not ‘associate’ with criminals

SIX SEEDLINGS: Danny William McQuarrie faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with three offences. Picture: File

SIX SEEDLINGS: Danny William McQuarrie faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with three offences. Picture: File

A MIDDLE aged Mt McEuen man said he attempted to grow his own drugs so he didn’t have to “associate” with criminals.

Danny William McQuarrie, 41, faced Murgon Magistrates Court charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs and a bong.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens told the court a search warrant was executed at McQuarrie’s home on July 19 in Mt McEuen, to find an attempted weed growing operation.

The court heard six small seedlings were located in a vegetable garden, with the defendant saying he was growing the plants.

Police then uncovered 84g of marijuana in the kitchen, a bong, and a grinder.

Sgt Stevens said the defendant had two pages of criminal history, stating his last entry was back in 2012.

Defence lawyer Tom Carr told the court McQuarrie’s seedlings hadn’t grown large enough yet to be harvested, and were purely for personal use, with no “commerciality” alleged.

Mr Carr said his client was recovering from an addiction to hard drugs, and had used marijuana to keep his cravings at bay.

He told the court McQuarrie attempted to grow his own marijuana because “he didn’t want to associate with the people selling it”.

The court heard McQuarrie was a father of three, and had an acceptable work history as a factory worker.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said it was pleasing to see McQuarrie had changed his life from heading down the wrong path, acknowledging he hadn’t broken the law in eight years.

McQuarrie was given a single fine of $350 for all three offences.

Convictions were recorded.