Drug addict punches partner in kidneys, drags her outside

A KINGAROY man was sentenced to nine months behind bars after attacking his partner, punching her in the kidneys while she was crafting Easter gifts for her grandchildren.

The defendant, 48, pleaded guilty to eight offences before Kingaroy Magistrates Court, including assault, three counts of contravening a domestic violence order, breaching bail, and possessing methamphetamine, cannabis and drug utensils.

Reading the sentencing statements, Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said on March 25, 2020, the defendant punched the aggrieved in the kidneys while she was making the Easter gifts, causing her to feel immediate pain.

“That sort of behaviour is typical of people who are intoxicated on ICE,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Two days later, the defendant dragged the aggrieved out of the house and into the front yard of the property.

“You’ve threatened her again, punched her in the back of the head, kicked her in the shins and told her you’re going to ‘kick the f-ck out of her’, and in effect that’s what you did,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“These are serious examples of domestic violence, and even though the aggrieved wasn’t sent to hospital, both of those attacks were quite strong and within a relatively short period of one another.”

The defendant was represented by Jay Rose, Rosegold Legal, who said her client cannot recall the March incidents due to being on drugs at the time of the offending.

On August 10, 2020, the aggrieved took the defendant’s key card and “used his funds to go out drinking”, Ms Rose said.

This resulted in the defendant punching her in the face.

He received a head sentence of nine months, with his parole release date set for the same day (December 7), having already served 100 days in presentence custody.

“You are an example of why I take a very dim view of the use of even recreational amounts of methamphetamine,” Magistrate Sinclair said.