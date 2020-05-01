Menu
DRUG BUST: Four charged, $420k of drugs seized

Jessica Mcgrath
1st May 2020 7:10 AM
POLICE have seized marijuana with a potential street value of $420,000 as part of their Operation Sierra Comb in the South Burnett.

This is according to the Crime and Corruption Queensland drug commodities guide.

Murgon detectives charged four people with eight offences as part of the operation targeting drug production in Wondai, Stonelands, Hivesville and Wooroonden.

Four search warrants were executed during the two-day operation targeting marijuana cultivation in the region.

A total of 84 marijuana plants, 45 marijuana seedlings and 126g of dried marijuana were seized.

Southern regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said this was an excellent result with potential harm for the local communities reduced through the seizure of the marijuana.

A 40-year-old Stonelands man was charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

A 43-year-old Wooroonden woman was charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

A 71-year-old Hivesville man was charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

They are all due to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21.

A 65-year-old Wondai man was also charged with producing dangerous drugs and possessing property used in the commission of drug offences.

He will appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 4.

