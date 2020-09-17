Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Care packages and takeaway food have been banned from a coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages
Crime

Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Sep 2020 6:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CARE packages and takeaway food have been banned from the Alice Springs coronavirus quarantine facility after police found drugs in one of the packages.

The cannabis was found during a routine inspection on the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said: "incoming packages at the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility undergo a robust screening process".

The spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

letterspromo

The ABC reports deliveries from family and friends and takeaway will be banned from September 18.

Deliveries from supermarkets are still allowed.

The Health Department has been contacted for comment.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 


Originally published as Drug bust prompts delivery ban at quarantine facility

More Stories

coronavirus crime hotel quarantine police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Premium Content Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Community A community in the South Burnett has banded together to use the Containers for Change Scheme to make a big difference to a local state school.

        • 17th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        News Here's how you can still read the biggest Burnett stories in print

        WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Premium Content WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Council News THE South Burnett Regional Council voted to lower the price of standpipe water...

        ‘ASTOUNDED’: Campaigner responds to water price decision

        Premium Content ‘ASTOUNDED’: Campaigner responds to water price decision

        Council News Nanango resident and businesswoman has shared her thoughts on the councils decision...