DRUG BUSTS: What Kingaroy police discovered last week

Every week, Kingaroy police deal with a number of drug related offences. File Photo.

A NUMBER of people will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court this month, after police located drugs and drug utensils on a shocking number of drivers.

Officers within the Kingaroy Police Division responded the listed incidents between August 24 and August 30.

On Wednesday August 26, a man was charged after police allegedly located a small quantity of cannabis and drug utensils during a search warrant of his Kingaroy home.

The 29-year-old will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 14 charged with the possession of a dangerous drugs and drug utensils.

On Thursday August 27, police intercepted a Holden sedan on First Avenue. During a search of the﻿ Kingaroy man’s vehicle, police will allege they located a drug pipe.

The a 29-year-old will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 9 charged with the possession of a drug utensil.

On Saturday August 29, a Holden sedan was intercepted by police in William Street. The occupant of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Caboolture man, was allegedly found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 charged with the possession of a dangerous drug.

On Saturday August 29, police intercepted a Ford station wagon in Haly Street. An occupant of the vehicle, a 31-year-old Redcliffe woman, was allegedly located in possession of drug utensils.

She will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on September 21 charged with the possession of a drug utensils.