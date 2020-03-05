Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Drug charges catch up after years living 'off the land'

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
5th Mar 2020 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has spent four years avoiding prosecution after she fled Queensland.

Wendy May Davey had been charged with supplying and possession of marijuana.

The 56-year-old pleaded guilty to 16 charges in Townsville Magistrates Court more than four years after she was arrested.

In 2014, police received a tip off someone was dealing marijuana from Davey's Kirwan home.

When they searched the property, officers found marijuana, clip seal bags, scales, and a mobile phone with multiple messages that confirmed Davey was supplying others.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen said Davey "fled the jurisdiction" shortly after she was arrested.

Defence solicitor Phil Rennick said prison had been an "eye opening" experience for his client.

"Normally, these sort of charges wouldn't attract a term of imprisonment," Mr Rennick said.

Acting magistrate Scott Luxton sentenced Davey to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

More Stories

Show More
drug charges

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water supply to be interrupted off as upgrades continue

        premium_icon Water supply to be interrupted off as upgrades continue

        Council News Find out if this week’s water supply interruption will impact you.

        • 5th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        premium_icon MAJOR CRACKDOWN: $240K of drugs seized, 63 people charged

        Crime PHOTOS: Drug operation one of the biggest in the South Burnett in recent memory.

        ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        premium_icon ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        News Liz Sommerfeld's healthy passion for nursing

        GoFundMe for teen: 'Give Dylan the send-off he deserves'

        premium_icon GoFundMe for teen: 'Give Dylan the send-off he deserves'

        News Fundraising efforts are still ongoing, with dozens of locals, friends and family...