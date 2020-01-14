Drug counsellor’s blunt excuse for drug driving

Drug counsellor Jonathon James Parkes was convicted for driving with a drug in his system. Photo: WIN News

Drug counsellor Jonathon James Parkes was convicted for driving with a drug in his system. Photo: WIN News

A DRUG counsellor who was caught driving with drugs in his system says a hemp smoothie was to blame.

Jonathon James Parkes, from Wurtulla, was driving at Yarraman on July 9 when he was pulled over by police conducting drug tests.

"He supplied a specimen of saliva for a drug test which showed the presence of a relevant drug," Sergeant Brendan Newman said.

"He was subsequently detained for a further test and once again he provided a specimen of saliva for analysis and once again showed the presence of a relevant drug."

Sergeant Newman tendered a certificate showing the presence of marijuana in Parkes's system.

Parkes said he forgot to appear in court on November 26.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today he pleaded guilty to driving while a relevant drug was present in his system and failing to appear in court.

He had previously been convicted for producing drugs.

Parkes, 42, told Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin he worked as a harmful drug counsellor with Queensland Injectors Health Network (QuIHN).

"I work in community services with drugs and alcohol and I'd like, if possible, to get no conviction recorded," Parkes said.

Ms Tonkin said it wasn't a good look.

"I don't know what line QuIHN takes but sitting in this court today, you'd appreciate that no one caught with drugs present in their saliva, or drink driving, is able to be excused for that," she said.

"I appreciate it's a disadvantage in the field of work that you're in (to have a conviction recorded) but I want to know what the plan is to get the drugs out of your life so you don't put your job in jeopardy."

Parkes said he was waiting for legislation to change as he suffered chronic pain and had a brain injury.

"It's been three years since medical cannabis has been legalised in Queensland but for very limited uses,' he said.

"I fall under those categories but I'm waiting for legislation to catch up with the rest of the country hopefully.

"I don't smoke any cannabis, I have hemp smoothies as such which contains hemp seed oil and hemp seeds and the seed has high CBD, limited THC."

Ms Tonkin said there had to be some THC in what Parkes was consuming in order for the drug to be detected by police.

"Possibly," he said.

"I normally give myself a 72-hour window."

Parkes was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for a month.

The conviction wasn't recorded.