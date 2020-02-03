Drug dealer caught with ice ‘instruction manual’

A Hervey Bay drug dealer has landed back in jail after police caught him with instructions on how to make ice.

A HERVEY Bay drug dealer with a "black" history of crime has landed himself back in jail after he was caught with instructions on how to make ice.

Corey Allan Aitcheson, 27, was busted with a bumbag filled with drug paraphernalia, a knife, fake drivers' licences and six pages of handwritten instructions on how to make ice during a roadside breath test at Torquay in June last year.

Aitcheson, who was born in Townsville, faced Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday after pleading guilty to 11 charges relating to the roadside bust and to a break and enter at a Currumbin house in May last year.

The court heard Aitcheson and two others broke a screen door to gain access to the property, rummaging through drawers and cupboards before fleeing when the owner arrived home.

Defence barrister Matt Jackson said there was some hope for Aitcheson's rehabilitation, especially after he had just become a father to twins.

Chief Justice Catherine Holmes said despite his lengthy history of assaults, drug possession, supply and dishonesty, Aitcheson might have finally reached a stage in his life where he would settle down.

"So it's a pretty black background for all of this. But you're only 27 years old," she said.

"You're now the father of twins, I'm told that you may be able to get a job when released from prison.

"For what it's worth, it seems to me it would be a good thing if you were given a chance."

Aitcheson was sentenced to 18 months' jail.

After time already served, he will be eligible for parole on March 3, 2020. - NewsRegional