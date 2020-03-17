Drug dealer walks from court after ‘life-changing’ turnaround

A drug dealer has managed to escape jail time after convincing a judge he had successfully rehabilitated.

Jason William Hey, formerly from the Whitsunday region, faced Brisbane District Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to seven charges of supplying methylamphetamine stemming from 2018.

Prosecutor Catherine Birkett said the 33-year-old’s “street-level” offending was the sixth time he had been convicted for drug offending.

Ms Birkett said Hey had only been jailed once for “strange” circumstances where he was convicted of attempting to pervert justice after he tried to avoid a fine for stealing a boat from a Daydream Island resort in 2014.

Hey tracked down the resort’s letterhead and got a friend to write a letter claiming he had permission to use the boat, then took it to court to have the charges dropped.

Hey’s defence barrister told the court since mid 2018, the former Club Med employee and boat builder had rehabilitated significantly and successfully managed to avoid drugs.

The court was told Hey had moved to Narangba where he was working building greenhouses and his partner was expecting their first child.

Hey’s legal team also asked for leniency because Hey, who was born in New Zealand but had lived his whole life in Australia, was at risk of being deported.

Judge David Reid was convinced by Hey’s rehabilitation efforts and said he hoped the immigration authorities found it suitable to keep him in Australia.

“You do seem to have changed your life for the better,” Judge Reid said.

Hey was sentenced to 14 months’ jail and was given immediate parole. – NewsRegional