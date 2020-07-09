Drug-driver freed after 317 days in custody

The State Forensic Officer said the reading of methylamphetamine in Miss Marshall’s blood was one of the ‘highest in a decade.’ File Photo.

A KINGAROY woman has been granted probation after spending 317 days in custody.

Kristy Maree Marshall was arrested in March 2019, after a blood test revealed she was driving under the influence of methylamphetamine.

The state Forensic Medical Officer said the 'extremely high' reading is one of the highest recorded in a decade.

According to Kingaroy police senior sergeant David Tierney, a 5-year-old child was in the car at the time.

Marshall been placed on probation for a six-month period and temporarily disqualified from holding a driver's license.

The 34-year-old was arrested after police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Youngman Street in Kingaroy.

A witness recalled Marshall's vehicle crossing the centre line and veering into the path of an oncoming car. Her vehicle impacted with the side of the car, before veering off the incorrect side of the road, into a power pole, and through the front fence of a residence on Youngman Street.

A sample of blood obtained from Marshall at the Kingaroy Hospital revealed a reading of 1.5 mg/kg for Methylamphetamine.

She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor (UIL), three counts of failure to appear, failure to comply with suspension/revocation notice, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

Marshall plead guilty to all charges.