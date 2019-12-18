Drug driver stripped off in the back of cop car

A DRUG-AFFECTED woman driving erratically on Toowoomba streets had initially ignored police directions to pull over but when eventually arrested, she stripped off all of her clothes in the back of the police vehicle, Toowoomba Magistrates Court has been told.

Drayton police responding to report of a woman in a Hilux utility who had pulled into a driveway and asked residents "Where's the crack house?" had eventually found Amelia Charlotte Knight driving the vehicle on Euston Road on Toowoomba's south-western outskirts about 6pm, July 27.

After seeing her "bunny hop" the Hilux across an intersection, police activated their lights and siren to get her to stop but she had driven on and police pulled over for safety reasons.

However, at 6.55pm the Hilux was spotted by police on Bridge St, Wilsonton, where the 28-year-old had driven up onto the median strip with the ute's rear hanging out into the street, police prosecutor Rowan Brewster-Webb told the court.

Screaming and yelling "nonsense", the Narrabri woman had appeared "significantly affected" by some substance and a police officer reached into the car and took the keys.

Refusing to give her name, police found her New South Wales driver's licence in the HiLux after which they immediately took her to Toowoomba Hospital.

She had stripped off all of her clothes in the back of the police vehicle en route to the hospital, Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Due to her mental state, police could not take the 28-year-old to the watch house and she was left in the care of the mental health unit and no blood sample had been taken, he said.

Knight pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor or a drug, failing to stop on police direction and obstructing police.

Her solicitor Phil Stainton said his client was a well respected member of the Narrabri community but was suffering post traumatic stress disorder from a previous violent relationship.

Though the mother of two had been off on sick leave, his client had a good work history and would return to the work force upon her return to Narrabri after court.

Magistrate Kay Ryan noted Knight had no criminal history at all and that a mental health report said she had been suffering "drug induced psychosis" at the time of these events.

Ms Ryan ordered the convictions not be recorded and fined Knight $800 and disqualified her from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for six months.