Drug driver warned by judge – ‘it will stay in your system’

An abattoir worker has been warned by a Kingaroy Magistrate about how drug abuse will affect the body, after facing court for drug driving.

A young Swickers worker has faced court after being caught drug driving.

Matthew John Tonks faced Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday (March 8), and pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his system.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Pepe Gangemi told the court Tonks was intercepted on Haly St in Kingaroy at 5.45pm on February 7, and cannabis was found in his system.

Tonks appeared in court with no history and told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair he had not taken any drugs for “24 hours before” driving.

“I‘m a hardworking citizen,” Tonks said.

Magistrate Sinclair warned the abattoir worker just how risky drug driving was.

“It will stay in your system for quite some time,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

Tonks was fined $350, referred to SPER, and was disqualified from driving for one month.

