A major crackdown and raids on homes and properties across the South Burnett has put drug dealers and users on notice.
Crime

Drug producer, users, nabbed in South Burnett police blitz

Dominic Elsome
19th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
South Burnett drug dealers and users have been put on notice as police continue to raid homes and properties across the region to put a dent in the production and distribution of narcotics.

In the first two weeks of March, officers have shut down a drug production site and arrested multiple people for possessing drugs.

At 4.10pm on March 9, police swooped in on an address on Bradleys Road, Wooroonden in relation to the production of dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs were allegedly located and seized.

A 59-year-old Murgon man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 6, charged with producing dangerous drugs.

Earlier, at 5.20pm on March 4, police executed a search warrant at an address on Mackenzie Street, Wondai in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs were allegedly located and seized.

A 31-year-old Wondai man and a 65-year-old Wondai woman will both appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 13, charged with multiple drug offences.

Then at 7.10pm, police executed a search warrant at an address on Paul Holznagel Road, Barlil, in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs were allegedly located and seized.

A 48-year-old Barlil man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 13, charged with multiple drug offences.

Finally at 4.45pm March 11, police executed a search warrant at an address on Shiraz Court, Moffatdale in relation to possessing dangerous drugs.

As a result of the search, dangerous drugs were allegedly located and seized.

A 35-year-old Moffatdale man will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court on April 13, charged with multiple drug offences.

