Police have charged five people with drug offences following a raid in Murgon. (Picture: File)

FIVE people are due to face court, charged with drug offences after police raided a home in Murgon.

On October 15 at about 1.30pm Murgon police executed a search warrant an address on Cobb Street, charging three men and two women with drug offences.

A 61, 57 and 21 year-old man as well as a 49 and 43-year-old woman have all been issued with Notices to Appear at Murgon Magistrates Court over the next two months.