Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
IN COURT: Kelly Marie Watkins pleaded guilty to drug possession in Chinchilla court. Pic: Suppied
News

DRUG RAID: Kogan Mum in hot water

Peta McEachern
20th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHEN police stormed the home of a Kogan mother, they found the 38-year-old woman had a marijuana plant growing in a pot plant on her back deck.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police raided Kelly Marie Watkins' Wombo St address at 10.20am.

Senior constable Tahana said Watkins was upfront and led officers straight to the one metre high plant.

"She stated that it was not hers, however she had knowledge of the plant being at the residence… and watered it when watering other plants nearby," she said.

Watkins pleaded guilty to one charge of dangerous drug possession at Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 12.

Duty Lawyer Jessica Hine told the court the mother of four who works part-time, had last committed a drug offence in 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop convicted and fined Watkins $400, and recorded a conviction for the offence.

chinchilla magistates court drug possession kelly marie watkins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Premium Content OPINION: It’s time to rethink how we deal with drug addicts

        Opinion THE opioid crisis has made it abundantly clear that criminalising addiction has done little to stop it. Perhaps it’s time for a new approach.

        Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Premium Content Volunteer firey’s place morals over money to help community

        Community VOLUNTEER firey’s and small business owners Michelle and Clinton Hansen are burning...

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland

        Workplace poisoning leads Kingaroy man down dark path

        Premium Content Workplace poisoning leads Kingaroy man down dark path

        Crime A KINGAROY man turned to selling drugs after exposure to toxic duboisia dust forced...